Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and other daily soaps to resume as FWICE & CINTAA reach a consensus

Reports have it that the issue between FWICE, CINTAA and the producers' body has been resolved and shoots will now resume from tomorrow morning.
15204 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 07:31 pm
Permissions to resume shoots was granted by the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation (Film City) last week and following that, the shoots were to resume earlier this week. The shows include Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. However, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) put a halt to shoots once again because the demands were not met with.

However, we have now learnt that the associations have come to a consensus with the producers' body and shoots will now resume from tomorrow. While further information about the details is awaited, this sure comes as happy news for all the fans who have been waiting to hear the good news. In fact, a couple of shows have already started the shooting and the episodes are likely to go on-air soon.

We reached out to FWICE president B.N. Tiwari who told us, "I am satisfied and we will start shooting from tomorrow. The producers and technicians and artists have come to a conclusion and work should resume. We will keep having meetings regarding the concerns every month because this is the first time that work is happening after lockdown. When the producer association is agreeing, we will also do the same and the best thing is no one will be replaced and the payments will be received on time and the dues will be worked out. The producers have been taking care of everything for us and I would like to thank JD Majethia and his team for supporting us."

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Yaaaassss! Yaaaassss! Yaaaassss!...

