Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & other Zee TV show's fresh episodes to be aired from July 13

The fresh episodes of all the shows of Zee TV will begin airing from July 13, 2020. The audience will be able to watch popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya once again.

The shootings and production processes of all movies, TV shows, and web shows had been postponed right from 19th March 2020 owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that hit India. However, everything is getting back to normalcy slowly and steadily amidst the lockdown period as the government authorities have granted permission for resuming of shoots along with a list of precautionary guidelines that must be followed on the sets. Now, there is some good news for all the television buffs.

Fresh episodes of all Zee TV shows will begin airing from July 13, 2020. Yes, you heard it right. This has been officially announced too and the audience will now be able to watch the new episodes of popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and many others very soon. Production teams including the cast and crew members of shows have resumed shooting after the government announced a relaxation on a few regulations imposed amidst the lockdown period.

Many actors are seen shooting within the vicinity of their homes while a few others are seen adopting precautionary measures while shooting on the sets of their shows on social media. For instance, the star cast of Kundali Bhagya including Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura was seen getting ready and rehearsing for their shoot the pictures of which have been shared on social media too. The COVID-19 crisis has not only affected millions of lives but also numerous sectors including the entertainment industry because of which it has incurred huge losses.

