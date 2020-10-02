Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya PROMO: Pragya knows of Prachi's accident truth; Karan accepts Preeta as his wife

The drama in Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya is going to intensify in the upcoming episodes. A lot of twists await in Abhi-Pragya and Preeta-Karan's lives. Here's what you can expect from the two popular shows.

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are the two most loved shows on Indian Television. The Ekta Kapoor's dramas have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Not only do they rule hearts, but also TRP charts. While sometimes Kukum Bhagya bags the first spot, other times, you will find Kundali Bhagy regaining the TRP list. Both the Zee TV shows have kept viewers hooked with their intriguing twists and the lead pair's chemistry.

Now, to enthrall fans, the drama in Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya is going to intensify, as the stories are going to take intriguing turns. In Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya is going to finally learn who was the mastermind behind her daughter Prachi's accident. Yes, Pragya will find out about the culprit, who tried to kill Prachi, and will unleash her fury on the person. Are you wondering who it is? Well, it is none other than Abhi's sister, and Pragya's enemy - Alia. Alia (Pooja Banerjee) hired goons intending to kill Prachi. Pragya will confront Alia about the same, and when she admits her planning, Pragya will lose her cool and slaps Alia in a fit of anger.

In Kundali Bhagya, PreeRan fans are going to receive a surprise, as Karan will accept Preeta as his wife. It will so happen that Mahira (Swati Kapoor) will dress up as Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and come to the function to shake a leg with Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar). Though she will cover her face with a veil, Karan will find out that it is not Preeta but Mahira, and will vent out his anger on her. He will shout at Mahira for her behavior, and reveal her truth in front of the guests. In a loud voice, Karan will say, 'I am married to Preeta now,' as he scolds Mahira.

Take a look at Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya's special promo here:

Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya's special episode will air on October 5 (2020), which is the coming Monday. Are you excited to see these shocking revelations take place in the story of these most-watched shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

