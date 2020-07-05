Kumkum Bhagya Lockdown Special: Prachi trapped in grave trouble; How will Pragya and Abhi help their daughter?

A new promo of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya has finally dropped. The upcoming twist in Abhi, Pragya and the their daughter Prachi's life will give you goosebumps. Take a look at Kumkum Bhagya's lockdown special.

Kumkum Bhagya fans rejoice, the wait is finally over! It was earlier revealed that fresh episodes of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer will air from July 13 (2020). However, the makers of the show have dropped in a surprise for ardent viewers of the daily soap. Well, now fans will be able to watch new episodes from tomorrow only! Yes, you read that right! The new episodes of Kumkum Bhagya will be telecasted from tomorrow, i.e. July 6, 2020. Confused! Wondering how it is possible! Well, these new episodes are going to be 'lockdown special' episodes.

From tomorrow (July 6, 2020) till July 12, 2020, fresh 'lockdown special' episodes will be aired to entertain the audience. Then from July 13 (2020), that is Monday, the show will take a fresh turn, and come up with a different, unique and never-seen-before track. Double dhammal, isn't it? So, the coming week is going to be all about Kumkum Bhagya lockdown special. Excited for it, aren't you? Well, just like the normal episodes, these lockdown episodes are also going to be filled with drama, and an eye-catching storyline.

Just a few moments ago, the makers of Kumkum Bhagya released a special promo announcing the 'lockdown special' episodes. It revealed how Abhi, Pragya, and their daughter Prachi's (Mugdha Chaphekar) life is going to take a tragic turn. As per the promo, Prachi will be trapped in grave trouble as Maya (Rose Khan) will lose her life. Prachi and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) will come close to each other. Prachi will be accused of Maya's death, but Ranbir will try to cover up for her. While Prachi tries to hide everything from Pragya, she will be worried about her daughter's safety.

Take a look at Kumkum Bhagya's lockdown special promo here:

Well, the promo surely has sent goosebumps, leaving us enthralled to know how Abhi and Pragya will help Prachi to get out of this mess and save her life. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch these lockdown special episodes? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×