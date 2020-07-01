Kumkum Bhagya: Manish Khanna roped in to play a negative role in Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer

Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi) is all set to see a new entry on the show. Senior actor Manish Khanna will feature in the show to play a grey character. Read on to know more.

Just a few days ago, Kumkum Bhagya fans got a piece of exciting news as shootings of the show kick-started again. Yes, after three months, lead actors Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi) were seen on the sets to shoot a special comeback promo. Pictures of 'AbhiGya' resuming shoots amid the COVID-19 crisis, spread like wildfire on social media, and fans were excited to see how the show moves forward. It was also revealed that Kumkum Bhagya and its sister-show Kundali Bhagya will air fresh episodes from July 13 (2020), only raising the bar of excitement further.

Now, we have got another development from Kumkum Bhagya that will leave you intrigued to watch new episodes soon. Kumkum Bhagya will see a new entry in the upcoming episodes, and it is none other than senior actor Manish Khanna. Manish who is known for his roles in shows like Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara and Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai will enter Kumkum Bhagya. The actor has been roped in to play a negative character on the show, which will bring about some new twists and turns.

Manish will play the role of Maya’s (Rose Khan) uncle. His character will be extremely important in the upcoming track and will play a crucial role. A source informed that the name of Manish Khanna's character is Dushyant Singh Choubey. He is a grey character and will put in his power play.

Manish Khanna has also been a part of Naagin and was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch new episodes of Kumkum Bhagya? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

