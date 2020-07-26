Kumkum Bhagya: Mugdha Chaphekar & Krishna Kaul are elated to receive gifts from fans as Pranbir clocks 1 year

Kumkum Bhagya jodi Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul thanked fans for showering them with love, gifts and cake as Pranbir completed one year on the show. Take a look.

When you think of Kumkum Bhagya, the first thought that comes to mind is - Abhi and Pragya. Ever since the show started, AbhiGya has been ruling hearts with their scintillating chemistry. However, last year another on-screen couple was introduced, who have managed to make a special place in the hearts of the viewers. We're talking about none other than Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi and Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir. The young duo celebrated a special feat recently as they completed one year on Kumkum Bhagya.

On PranBir clocking one year, their fans showered them with immense love, blessings, gifts, and a specially designed cake. Mugdha and Krishna took to their social media handles to unveil a beautifully decorated cake sent by their beloved fans and expressed their gratitude towards them. The customized cake by fans had reflected some special moments for the duo including gloves, guitar, bag, and more. Fans celebrated 'Baklu and Chipkali's' unique love story on this special day. Mugdha and Krishna were extremely elated to receive so much love from the viewers and thanked them for their consistent support.

Take a look at PranBir's one-year celebration here:

In March 2019, Abhi and Pragya separated from each other, and a twenty-year-leap was introduced on the show. Post the huge leap Mugdha Chaphekar and Naina Singh was introduced as Abhi and Pragya's separated twin daughters, Prachi Mehra and Rhea Mehra. The story began to revolve around their lives.

Naina Singh recently bid adieu to the show as she was not happy with her role, and Kasuatii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee stepped in her shoes to essay the character of Rhea. The show began airing fresh episodes from July 13 (2020), after a three-month-long break. Are you enjoying Kumkum Bhagya's current storyline? Let us know in the comment section below.

