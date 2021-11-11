Kumkum Bhagya, November 11, 2021, Written Update: Prachi and Ranbir part ways

As the episode starts, Ranbir confronts Prachi. He asks her if she isn’t ashamed of doing such acts right in front of him. Prachi asks him if he even has any value for their relationship that he is keen on insulting her so much. Ranbir asks her if she is expecting her to ignore what he saw. Prachi tells him she is just asking him to show trust in love and reminds him of how he used to tell her about the importance of trust.

Ranbir tells her this isn’t love and is just one-sided. Prachi breaks down and tells him how much she was suffocating. Ranbir seems a little concerned for her but he pulls himself back from it. Prachi refuses to explain herself and tells Ranbir it would be like begging him to stay. Prachi tells that she wishes they never met or got married.

Ranbir leaves in anger and Sidharth goes after him. Alia and Rhea give each other a thump up as their plans worked out. Ranbir starts punching Sidharth as he tries to explain himself. Ranbir asks them both to get married so that they wouldn’t have to sneak into a hotel room. Prachi slaps Ranbir and asks him to stop talking trash about her. Ranbir announces that her relationship with him is over. Prachi tells him should have said that if he didn’t.

As Prachi leaves, Ranbir goes after her and informs her that he curses the day they met. Ranbir leaves in his car and Prachi runs after him. After a while, both Prachi and Ranbir break down as they realize the turn their life took. Sidharth asks the hotel manager if they will be able to provide the CCTV footage to know who was locked up in the room. Rhea informs her mother that Sidharth has betrayed her and she tells her how Ranbir caught Prachi and broke up with her. Rhea vows to take revenge on Prachi and the latter appears in front of her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

