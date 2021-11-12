Kumkum Bhagya, November 12, 2021, Written Update: Pallavi asks Prachi to leave the house

As the episode starts, Rhea lashes out at Prachi. Prachi tells her she is her sister and will never do anything to hurt her. Rhea proclaims she will never be her sister. Rhea accuses her of stealing her husband just like she drove her father away from her. Prachi loses her control as Rhea tells her that she spoiled her life just like her mother, who spoiled her father's life. She slaps her and asks her how she can talk about her in such a manner while she is in a coma. Prachi tries to explain herself to Pallavi, but the latter lashes out at her and asks her to leave the house.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is still seen wandering around and he curses himself for not listening to Rhea’s warning. He cries his heart out and asks why Prachi had to do this to him.

Daljeet asks Pallavi who she is asking to leave the house. Pallavi and Rhea tell her how Prachi cheated on Ranbir with Sidharth. Daljeet doesn’t believe it and shows her faith in Prachi. Prachi tries to explain herself, but Rhea asks her to just answer if she was with Sidharth in the room or not. Prachi has no option but to say yes. Daljeet is shocked by her reveal and Pallavi shoves her away and asks her to leave the house. Pallavi hugs Rhea to console her, while Rhea is happy with the way things turned out to be. Vikram walks in and asks what’s going on and Pallavi tells him they will need a priest to conduct some rituals.

Sidharth is at the hotel, going through the CCTV footage. Prachi goes to her room and breaks down. Ranbir returns home and Pallavi advises him to ask Prachi to leave the house. Prachi is lost in her thoughts, Ranbir asks her to stay and they both hug each other. As the episode ends, she opens her eyes to see Ranbir standing at the door.

