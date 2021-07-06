Kumkum Bhagya: Pooja Banerjee’s new look in the show is inspired by Kalki’s character in Gully Boy

Pooja Banerjee is quite excited about it and feels her all-new avatar of the character could set her apart from the usual roles

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya took two years leap recently. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha are seen in the lead roles. Apart from them Pooja Banerjee, Reyhna Pandit, Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar are also seen in pivotal roles. The show has been entertaining the audience for a long time. Post the leap, Pooja, who essays the role of Rhea, has been missing from action. However, there is a buzz that she will return to the show with a changed look.

Talking about her look post leap, she said, “When I was briefed about Rhea 2.0, I immediately associated her with Sky, which was Kalki’s character in Gully Boy. So, before shooting for my first sequence, I watched the movie again and observed Kalki's mannerisms. Going forward, you’ll see Rhea as someone with an edgy, crazy, funky personality and she will always be on her own trip, in her world. Rhea 2.0 is quite different from my personality and that makes me more excited to play this part. It will be a challenge, but I hope the audience will accept and love this new version of my character as much as they've loved Rhea so far.”

She further revealed about her character, “It has been more than a year since I am playing the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya and I have loved playing the character. Having said that, Rhea 2.0, my character after the leap, is quite different from anything I’ve played on screen till date. She will be seen in rugged jeans and crop tops with highlighted hair. In fact, her goth-like personality and care-free attitude will leave everyone surprised. The character will be something no one has ever seen on TV before, and it could really be one that sets me apart from the rest.”

It will be interesting to see what will happen when Rhea comes back into the lives of Ranbir and Prachi.

Also read- Kumkum Bhagya July 5, 2021, Written Update: Pragya tells Abhi that he means nothing to her

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×