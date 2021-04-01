Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya & Abhi's story intrigues THIS B'wood actor as he reveals bingeing the show in quarantine

The popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya has found its new and very special viewer. The audience is intrigued to know the name.

The popular and long-running TV show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved TV shows by Indian audiences. The constant twists and turns in the show keeps the audience hooked to their seats. The recent plot of the show involves the struggles of Pragya to save her husband Abhi. It is shown that Abhi has lost his memory and has started acting like a child. Now Pragya is trying to help him get back his memory. The story is very intriguing at present and it seems like the show has one famous B-town fan also. That popular actor is Kartik Aryan.

The Lukka Chuppi actor was recently detected COVID-19 positive after he had attended the Lakme Fashion Week. He has been in quarantines for the last few days and became very popular with a comment recently. He recently shared a picture doing a headstand as he says that now he is seeing everything inverted. The popular TV producer Ekta Kapoor wished him a speedy recovery, to which he reveals to her that he is watching her TV show Kumkum Bhagya during his quarantine period.

The reply of the actor has made his fans as well as the viewers of the show very happy, as comments have been pouring endlessly since then. It seems like Kartik is having a good time as he is watching the high voltage drama where Pragya is doing everything to help Abhi get back to normal. But will she succeed or her hidden identity as the house help will be revealed is yet to be unveiled.

