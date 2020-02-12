Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 12, 2020: Ranbir to express his feelings for Prachi

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir will call Prachi after dropping her home. He will then ask her a few questions.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Aliya asks Rhea to accompany Abhi to Maya’s residence. She also advises her to distract Abhi when he begins questioning Maya. Meanwhile, Abhi gets to see Rhea’s car outside Maya’s house and questions her about the same. Rhea then promises him that she will speak the truth. She, however, lies to Abhi and says that she took the money from Aliya to pay Maya so that the latter takes back the case against Ranbir.

On the other hand, Ranbir is on his way to drop Prachi back home when suddenly the two of them get wet in the rain. Sarita gets to see Prachi in Ranbir’s arm which further makes her angry. She then asks him to leave from there immediately. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir makes a call to Prachi and informs her that he wants to convey something.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 11, 2020: Sarita gets angry at Ranbir)

When being asked about the same, Ranbir asks Prachi whether she is not aware about anything. He then informs Prachi about feeling something when the two of them were together outside in the rain. All these things make Prachi confused who is not able to figure out anything. What happens next? Will Ranbir confess his love for Prachi? How will Prachi react after knowing about the same? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More