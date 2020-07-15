Kumkum Bhagya PROMO: Pragya vows to save Mr Mehra aka Abhi from jail; Fans root for Abhigya

In a new promo for Kumkum Bhagya, it is seen that Pragya takes it on her to save Abhi from the jail term because of Maya faking her death. WATCH.

Kumkum Bhagya continues to be fans' favourite even after six years of the telecast. The show stars Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar in the lead roles. The show finally aired its first episode post lockdown on Monday and the entire mystery around Maya's death has got everyone stressed. We know that Abhi had helped Ranbir fled from jail and has instead surrendered himself in a move to save Ranbir.

Simultaneously, Pragya and gang will be seen exposing Maya's fake death and will bring her to the Mehra house leaving everyone shocked. But by then Abhi has already been put in jail. According to the promo, Pragya will decide to save Mr Mehra from jail, oblivious to the fact that he is her Abhi. This hit and miss between Abhigya has been going on for over a year now and fans have been waiting for the big revelation. But will it happen anytime soon? Well, only the makers know.



But, Abhigya fans have been waiting to see more of them on-screen. They recently expressed their disappointment as they felt that the makers did not take their favourite couple, Abhi and Pragya's story, progress in the episodes post lockdown. Meanwhile, during lockdown, we got in touch with Sriti Jha who revealed that she enjoys playing Pragya and her friendship with Shabir has evolved in the last six years. "I have got comfortable doing Kumkum," she said.

Also guys you dont need chii 5 app fa this

Go to chii5 website & they even splitted the episodes like seasons so that we can directly watch #AbhiGya / #Tisha filled episodes also we dont ve to scroll through the Dusripidhi manhoosi faces which v struggled in app !!#kumkumbhagya https://t.co/bnMkSfrTqg — (@Its__Aishu) July 15, 2020

I haven’t watched this show since March, so I watched the old episodes since I was missing #Abhigya #KumkumBhagya — . (@indiantvshowss) July 14, 2020

