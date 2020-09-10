  1. Home
Kumkum Bhagya PROMO: Ranbir and Prachi's marriage to separate Abhi and Pragya?

In a new promo for Kumkum Bhagya, we can see Ranbir and Prachi getting married leaving both Pragya and Abhi shocked.
Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the most watched shows on Indian Television. The show has been running for over six years and stars Sriti Jha and Shabhir Ahluwalia as Abhigya. The new generation starring Krishna Kaul and Mugda Chapekar were introduced a year and a half back and have been welcomed with equal love. In an upcoming twist as per the promo, Ranbir (Krishna) will be seen getting married to Prachi (Mugda) leaving everyone shocked. 

However, the bigger shock would be Abhi and Pragya finally coming face to face at the event. Will the truth about their daughters finally unravel? Only time will tell. The VoiceOver hints at more misunderstanding between the pair and we wonder what led to Ranbir marrying Prachi hurriedly. Ranbir is currently been forced into marriage with Maya. WATCH the promo here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee REPLACES Naina Singh as Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya; See 'First' Pics

Speaking of the show, the show has been on the top of the TRP list for sometime now. Pooja Banerjee recently entered the show replacing Naina Singh as Rhea Mehra. Expressing her excitement to play a younger character on-screen, Pooja revealed that she plays Sriti (Jha) and Shabbir (Ahluwalia)’s daughter. As she looks younger than her actual age, playing a younger role won't pose a problem. Further, she said that Sriti and Shabbir are relatively older than her age group, so playing Rhea's role will not be difficult. She adds that she is playing negative and grey shade characters (negative roles) in both  Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kumkum Bhagya, this gives her a scope to perform. 

