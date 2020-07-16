Kumkum Bhagya PROMO: Will Abhi and Pragya come face to face tonight after staying apart for years?

The makers of Kumkum Bhagya have shared a new promo of the family drama giving a glimpse of a new twist in Abhi and Pragya’s story.

After witnessing a lockdown of around three months, the entertainment industry, especially the telly world, has taken a sigh of relief as the Maharashtra government has permitted shooting in the non containment zones. And now, our favourite shows are returning with new and exciting episodes. Joining them, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, has also come up with some exciting twists in its new episodes which will leave you amazed. To note, the family drama has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television.

And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the new episodes, the makers of Kumkum Bhagya have shared a new promo of the show giving a glimpse of an interesting twist that will be coming in Abhi (played by Shabir) and Pragya’s (played by Sriti) life. So far, we have seen that Abhi and Pragya have been staying separately for around 20 years with their respective kids and aren’t aware of each other’s life. While Pragya recently saved Mr Mehra aka Abhi from going behind the bars by getting Dushyant Singh Chaubey arrested, Mr Mehra has decided to thank her in person.

As of now, Abhi is unaware that he was saved by Pragya and wants to express his gratitude towards Prachi’s mother. Looks like the countdown has begun for the moment when Abhi and Pragya will finally meet each other after several years? How will they react? Are you excited to see how Abhi and Pragya’s story will unfold in the coming days? Share your views in the comment section below

