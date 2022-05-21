Kumkum Bhagya’s Aparna Mishra opens up on how she and co-actor Mugdha Chaphekar bond as sisters

Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience's favourite daily soap for several years now. The intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhnaa Pandit); have assisted in maintaining a loyal fan base. All the stars have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained with the thrilling twist and turns in the show. As per the recent developments on the sets, Mugdha and Aparna have been having a gala time shooting with each other.

The duo has been inseparable on the set and these on-screen sisters have now turned into off-screens as well. Aparna also shared that she trusts Mugdha more than herself and they share a strange connection where they can read each other’s minds easily. The actress cherishes her bond with Mugdha and wishes nothing but the best for her.

Aparna shared, “Being with Mugdha is like being at a home away from home. We have been shooting together for more than three years and now, we are like sisters. In fact, you can say that Mugdha and I have turned into real-life sisters’ courtesy of Kumkum Bhagya. Right from eating together to watching movies and surprising each other, we love spending time together. We also share a really strange connection where without telling each other, we can guess what’s on each other’s minds. I absolutely trust her with all my secrets, even more than myself, and she loves me like a younger sister. It is actually remarkably similar to the bond we share on-screen as Prachi and Shahana, so it makes it even more special.”

While Aparna and Mugdha are bonding on the set, it looks like the upcoming twist in the Kumkum Bhagya tale is going to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.



