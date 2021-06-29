Kumkum Bhagya’s Krishna Kaul on working with Shabir Ahluwalia: I have learnt a lot from him

Krishna Kaul, who is seen playing the role of Ranbir Kohli in Kumkum Bhagya, is all praises for co-star Shabir Ahluwalia and said that he is inspiring.

Zee Tv’s popular Kumkum Bhagya, starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, has been one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. The family drama has come up with some interesting twists and turns over the years and has managed to leave the audience intrigued. Amid this Krishna Kaul, who plays an integral part of the show, is over the moon to be a part of Kumkum Bhagya and is overwhelmed with the show’s success

During his recent interaction with Telly Chakkar, Krishna was all praises for the cast of Kumkum Bhagya and stated that his journey on the show has taught him a lot. “It is going good. It is the best show ever and also a much wanted show. My experience has been great. I have got to learn a lot from Shabir (Ahluwalia) sir. He is very inspiring. For that matter Sriti Jha is also very fun-loving while Supriya Shukla gives a motherly vibe. She is the kind of person with who you can discuss things personally. Because Kumkum Bhagya is magical! We produce so much of love for each other that is transcends on the screens as well. Whenever we meet other people, we have so much of love to share among us,” he added,

As of now, Kumkum Bhagya has been witnessing an interesting plot wherein Abhi (played by Shabir) has destroyed his life and ended up selling everything. On the other hand, Pragya (played by Sriti) has become a successful businesswoman and has vowed to destroy Abhi.

