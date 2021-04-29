Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee feels blessed to entertain fans in pandemic; Asks people to think of long term

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee shares her experience of the COVID 19 situation and how the show is trying to entertain people. She also talked about taking precautions in the present situation.

One of the prominent and long-running daily soaps, Kumkum Bhagya is entertaining the audience in this COVID-19 tough situation also. The cast is shooting with full precautions so that the people can watch the show. The show is very popular among the audience and people love to see the excellent acting of the talented cast Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). In the show, Pooja Banerjee who plays the role of Rhea has shared her experience of the situation and offered suggestions for staying safe.

The actress said that she feels blessed that she is able to entertain people in this difficult time. The team of Kumkum Bhagya wants to inspire people to be strong and resilient by the show. She added that since the actors are shooting and posting on social media, it does not mean that they do not care. They are humans only and they also have family members who have tested positive. The actress added that she tries to help people in finding beds or medicines, but she does not advertise it. She feels impacted by the present situation and social media has become overwhelming for her. She tries to do her bit by helping people in need and spreading a positive message. She said that it is the duty of people to make others feel safe and try to make them feel positive.

Offering few suggestions, she said that people should take special care of themselves. They should stay indoors and try to build immunity. They should bond with their families and friends. She is also taking all precautions, like taking steam, wearing a mask, drinking hot water throughout the day. She is also taking zinc and Vitamin C tablets, along with consuming healthy food to build immunity. She said that it is time to think long-term and not short-term.

Pooja is shooting for the show with complete precautions to inspire people. In the show Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya is seen standing up against everyone to save Abhi from Tanu’s false accusations. Pragya also brings the family together with Rhea and Prachi coming together for their father.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

