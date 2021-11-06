Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee on her pregnancy: We’re going to be parents at the most perfect time

Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee has recently announced her pregnancy. The actress, who plays the role of Rhea in the show, is six months pregnant and is very excited about the new member who will be coming into their family soon. She opened up about her pregnancy for the very first time and everyone has been over the moon after hearing this piece of news. The actress has been shooting for the show continuously and also mentions that she is happy to continue shooting till she feels fine.

Talking about her pregnancy, Pooja Banerjee reveals, "Sandeep and I are really excited and happy to announce our pregnancy. To be honest, we’ve wanted to start our family for a couple of years now, however, we never put a timeline on it. We always thought that whenever it has to happen, it will happen, and I guess we’re going to be parents at the most perfect time! We are in a very happy space and touch wood; I feel everything is falling in the right space. We are gearing up for the baby to come in and we’ve started reading up about pregnancy, babies and parenting as well. Both of us want to have a daughter, but we will be happy if it is a boy or a girl. I am sure he or she will be the most pampered child for sure.”

Reminiscing the initial days when she found out about her pregnancy, Pooja Banerjee added, “Kumkum Bhagya has been a blessing in disguise for me. I joined the show just after the first wave of COVID-19 and since then, it’s been a joy working on the show. One fine day, I felt that something was not right and hence, I went for a blood test. Around 4 pm, during the shoot, I got the report stating that I was pregnant. I immediately called Sandeep and asked him to come to pick me up. He felt that I was not well, but I just didn’t want to break the news over a phone call. When I finally revealed the news to him, he jumped up and started dancing. Since then, I’ve had a lot of support from him, our families as well as the Kumkum Bhagya team.”

Adding further, she mentioned, “Initially, due to the fatigue and morning sickness, it did get taxing. In fact, I even approached the makers with an option to release me if it was getting difficult for them. However, they told me that they wanted me on the show and have been considerate and working around my requirements and comfort. I wish everybody would do that. Working women, who wish to go the family way, should be encouraged to do it. For now, what happens in the future needs to be figured out, but there is still time for it, and I will shoot for Kumkum Bhagya till the time I can.”

