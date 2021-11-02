Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee shows off her baby bump as she poses with husband; PIC

Pooja Banerjee preg bump
Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee shows off her baby bump as she poses with husband; PIC
Pooja Banerjee is among the popular faces of the television industry. The actress recently shared the news of her pregnancy on social media. She shared in an interview that she learned about her pregnancy during the shoot of her show. The actress is presently enjoying a break from work as she shared a picture on social media flaunting her baby bump.

Pooja Banerjee's happiness is unbounded as she is going to be a proud mommy very soon. The actress is married to Sandeep Sejwal and they got married on 28 February 2017. Pooja is very active on social media and loves to share pictures and videos. The actress has recently shared her first picture with the baby bump as she takes a dip in the pool. She is seen in a beautiful floral off-shoulder swimsuit along with hoops and black sunglasses. The actress is accompanied by her husband Sandeep Sejwal in the picture. 

She shared an adorable caption, which read, “MY FAMILY ThREE  #Blessed #NEWbeginnings #BlueMermaid #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee swimsuit by @hunkemollerindia”

Pooja Banerjee talked about getting to know about her pregnancy, "I felt that something was not right. So, one day before leaving for the shoot, I went for a blood test. Around 4 pm, I got the report stating that I was pregnant. I asked Sandeep to pick me up that day, as I didn’t want to break the news over a phone call. He did a happy dance when he learned about it. Both of us want to have a daughter. I want to dress her and make her wear nice swimming costumes.”

Pooja Banerjee has played the roles of Tejal Mazumdar in Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is seen as Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. She has also been part of Pooja in MTV Roadies 8 (2011) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).

Credits: Pooja Banerjeee Instagram


