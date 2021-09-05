Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee on Teachers day: I feel each & every person we meet has an impact on our lives

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers Day and social media is filled with people remembering their teacher’s. This day is dedicated to all the lovely teacher’s who have a big hand in shaping us. Well, be it Bollywood or TV actors, everyone is recalling their amazing moments spent with their teachers. Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee too opened up about what teachers day means to her and how everyone in her life has impacted her life in some way or the other.

Pooja Banerjee who plays the role of Rhea in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya mentions, "I feel each and every person we meet has an impact on our lives and they teach us something or the other. While I was a kid, my parents taught me a lot of values and life lessons, which have helped me out a lot throughout my life. My friends and colleagues have also taught me a lot of things throughout my career and life. However, I must thank my teachers who taught me to believe in myself and follow my dreams.”

Narrating an incident of her childhood Pooja said, “I remember, I was in the swim team, and I would go for several tournaments and miss out on important topics at times, but they were kind enough to help me out and help me live my dream. They also helped me shaped my personality and be a better person and I am truly thankful to each one of them. I hope I can be like them someday; they truly are one of the most selfless people I've met, and I would like to wish each and every teacher in my life, be it from school, college or in life, a very Happy Teacher’s Day.”

