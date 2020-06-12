Kumkum Bhagya’s Pragya aka Sriti Jha shows the outcome of 'your own makeup' rule and it will crack you up

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha aka Pragya recently took to her Instagram handle to share her funny take on the 'do your own makeup' rule and it will leave you in splits. Take a look.

Kumkum Bhagya is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on Indian Television, and its position on the TRP charts have been proof. However, since the past two months or more, fans have been missing new episodes of the daily soap, owing to the Coronavirus shutdown. But giving makers, viewers, and actors a sigh of relief the Maharashtra Government has permitted to resume shoots, and shootings of TV shows are all set to begin next week. This permission comes with several restrictions that have to be strictly adhered to by everyone on the sets to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Among many regulations, one rule states that the actors aka the artistes will have to the makeup by themselves. Yes, it means each actor would have to become their own makeup dada and will have no one else helping them. Actors are encouraged to carry out most of their get-up at their residence and visit premises with a minimal staff of one. Now, with this new 'your own makeup' rule Sriti Jha aka Pragya has shared her take on it. The actress took to her social media handle to posted a hilarious picture of the outcome of this new regulation, and it will surely leave you in splits.

Sriti shared a picture of her and her co-star Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhi where their face is smeared in colors, and wrote, 'They said “do your own makeup", Holi waale rango me.' Yes, the actress shared a throwback picture from their Holi days on the sets and compared that if the actors have to do their makeup on themselves, this is what may happen. Well, we kind of agree with Sriti as not everyone is good at doing makeup. But, Sriti's witty side has surely brought a smile on our face, and we're swooned by her sense of humor. Also, we do love Abhi and Pragya's look in the picture, too colorful and too good.

Take a look at Sriti's post here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch new episodes of Kumkum Bhagya soon? Are you eagerly waiting for Abhi and Pragya's chemistry on the show? What do you think about Sriti's hilarious take on this rule? Let us know in the comment section below.

