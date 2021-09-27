Kumkum Bhagya’s Reyhnaa Pandit on remaining stress free: I take life as it comes

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite. The show stars Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Pooja Banerjee, Reyhnaa Pandit, Leena Jumani, Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar. It has been one of the longest-running shows. Well, the pandemic has created a lot of stress for everyone. During such a time, Reyhnaa shares with us her new secret mantra that she has come up with to remain stress-free. She revealed how she got very insecure and worried during the Lockdown last year.

The actress said, “The pandemic has taught me a lot of things. I have learned that one does need financial stability to survive such times. To be honest, I felt sad seeing so much pain and agony because people lost jobs and they had no way to get out of these testing times. As an artist, I understand the struggles our society is facing right now and how difficult it can be for everyone. Talking about insecurity, I guess everyone faces it. I wouldn't say I'm not insecure, I do get worried about my work, my life and the future I behold. I got insecure during the pandemic too.”

“I think about everything happening in my life, but I make myself understand how to face my fears too. I take life as it comes, and I am pretty comfortable with my life now. I'm not scared of losing anything. I live by the philosophy that we were all brought to this world empty-handed by God and he has given us a purpose in life that we have to fulfill. In the path of life, we have to follow our hearts and choose our purpose in life. There is no such thing as right or wrong, whatever serves you right at the moment you should do that. That’s my new life mantra and I guess everyone should follow it,” she added.

