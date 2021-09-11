Kumkum Bhagya’s Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan to become parents soon

The Katelaal and Sons fame actor Ankit Mohan and wife Ruchi Savarn will be seen embracing parenthood very soon. The actor opened up about becoming a father, as he shared in the interview with Etimes TV, “My wife Ruchi and I are both feeling great about becoming parents. It’s our first child. It feels different and special at the same time. December is when she is due and we are eagerly waiting for our little one.”

He shared that he wanted to share the news about being a father but he finally decided to reveal it today. He said that he wanted to share the news with everyone, but there were a lot of things happening in the world due to the pandemic. He also said that now Ganpatiji has entered their home, it feels like it is the right time to share the happiness.

Talking about being nervous about becoming a father for the first time, he shared, “We are taking care of everything that needs to be taken care of. I have raised my niece and nephew so I have an idea when it comes to handling kids. And at the same time, kids are also very fond of me. I become like a kid when I am with them, that's why they enjoy my company and so do I.”