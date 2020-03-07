Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwali and Sriti Jha twin in white as they give a colourful dance performed for Holi

In the photos, Kumkum Bhagya actors Shabir Ahluwali and Sriti Jha twin in white as they give a colourful dance performed for Holi

Kumkum Bhagya starring Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhishek and Sriti Jha as Pragya is one of the longest running television shows as the show premiered in 2014 and till date, the show is faring well and being loved by the audiences. In 2019, after Abhi and Pragya’s separation, Kumkum Bhagya witnessed a leap and post the leap, viewers have been introduced to Mughda Chapekar and Naina Singh as Pragya and Abhi’s twin daughters.

And today, we got our hands on a series of photos from a Holi event wherein Shabir and Sriti are seen dancing to fun Holi songs. In the photos, we can see Shabir and Sriti aka Abhishek and Pragya, respectively, twin in white as they stun in Indian outfits. While Sriti makes heads turn in a saree, Shabir looks suave in kurta, pyjamas, and Nehru jacket. From playing with colors to splashing water at each other, Shabir and Sriti’s Holi performance was an absolute treat to the eyes.

A few days back, Kumkum Bhagya actors Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi) were snapped spending some quality time with young cancer patients and the on screen couple not only had a heart-to-heart interaction with the kids, but also clicked selfies and signed autographs for them.

Check out Shabir and Sriti Jhan's Holi performance here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More