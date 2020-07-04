Kumkum Bhagya: Shikha Singh on being replaced: I didn’t quit the show, was hoping to get back to work in 2021

Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh talks about being replaced in the show as Reyhna Pandit has been roped in to play the role of Aaliya.

As we all know, Shikha Singh, embraced motherhood last month as she gave birth to a baby girl, and reports suggest that she will no longer play the vicious Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya. That’s right! Since the past six years, Shikha has been playing the role of Aaliya in the show, and now that she is on maternity leave, the makers have decided to replace her. and Reyhna Pandit has been roped in to play the role of Aaliya.

When Shikha Singh was asked about being replaced in the show, she said that although she hasn’t been officially informed about being replaced but the fact of the matter is that she didn’t quit the show and was hoping to get back to work in January 2021. Also, Shikha felt that it is unfair to expect the production house to wait for her till then. “Also, I can’t resume work during the COVID-19 crisis, with a newborn at home,” shared Shikha.

Well, since Shikha was part of the show for six years, it is only natural on her part to miss the show and talking about the same, she said that she is definitely going to miss the show as she shared that she is going to miss her colleagues and co-stars as it was fun shooting for Kumkum Bhagya. Meanwhile, Reyhna, who will be seen playing the role of Aaliya is happy that she has bagged the role as she said that she is excited to get back to work in these times of Coronavirus, and although she is playing a negative role, but that doesn’t bother her. “I don’t have many contacts in the industry, so I am happy that I am getting these interesting roles with good production houses,” shared Reyhna.

