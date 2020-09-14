Kumkum Bhagya: Shikha Singh on quitting: I can NEVER do it as I love Abhi, Pragya and the whole show

Sikha Singh, who played the role of Alia Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya recently opened up about bidding adieu to the Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer. Here's what she has to say.

Sikha Singh became a household name as Alia Mehra in Kukum Bhagya. She received a lot of applouse for playing the vicious character for 6 long years on the show. However, Sikha recently embraced motherhood, as she welcomed a baby girl. While the actress was expecting to return in Kumkum Bhagya in 2021, the makers decided to replace her. Reyhna Pandit walked into Sikha's shoes and is now seen as the 'new Alia' in the Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi) starrer.

It has been quite some time since Sikha's replacement on the show. However, ardent viewers of Kumkum Bhagya are still missing Sikha in the show. The actress has been inundated with multiple messages from fans on her social media questioning her why she decided to 'quit' Kumkum Bhagya. While Sikha has in the past said that she did not bid goodbye to the daily soap, but the questions from fans don't seem to stop. Recently, Sikha took to her Instagram handle to 'clarify' about her bidding adieu to Kumkum Bhagya through a video message, and put all speculations at rest.

She revealed that she has been receiving many-many messages about her quitting Kumkum Bhagya. Revealing about the same Sikha shared, 'I never did (quit) and I never can, because Kumkum Bhagya is in my heart. I loved being Alia, I loved Abhi, I loved Pragya. I loved every character of Kumkum Bhagya, the whole plot, the whole show. I have been living it for six years, and I can never quit it.'

Further she urged fans to accept Reyhna in the show. 'But I request that the messages you guys (fans) are sending that you don't like the new Alia, I would request that you send all your love to her. Because love and kindness is all what we should spread.'

Praising Kumkum Bhagya and the team, Sikha concluded, 'I have moved on in my life with my little one (daughter), and I'm trying to love her. and I'm trying to teach her the same. Love everyone because, I love Kumkum Bhagya, and even you should love Kumkum Bhagya, because it deserves your love, it is a beautiful show, and thank you for all the love.'

The actress also revealed that she misses shooting for the show and assured fans that she will be back with something new soon. Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya is experinecing new twists and turns, as Prachi and Ranbir are all set to get married. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

