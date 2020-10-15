Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Rhea accuses Pragya of leaving her daughter leaving the latter teary eyed

In the upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea will have an confrontation with Pragya which will leave the latter emotional. Read.

Kumkum Bhagya has been witnessing some major twists and turns recently. It was known to Rhea in the last few episodes that Pragya is her real mother and after being overwhelmed by this revelation and waiting to meet her, Rhea is filled with jealousy due to false information by Alia. She tells Rhea that Pragya did not want Rhea ever and hence left her in childhood. After putting on a brave face in front of Alia, Rhea meets Pragya and tells her how she is hurt because her mother left her. Pragya, unaware of Rhea knowing the truth, tells her that no mother would leave their child without a reason.

Rhea feels upset on hearing Pragya, while Rhea's state makes Pragya emotional. Later, Rhea calls Abhi and Alia takes advantage of the situation. While Abhi is unable to tell Rhea the reason Pragya left her, Alia yet again gives her with wrong information. Well, what do you think the new twist is going to be?

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Prachi are in their honeymoon phase as the former proposes and the entire family is happy with it. Sharing a reel of himself twirling Mugda Chapekar, Krishna Kaul recently wrote, "Can’t get enough of you muggs. I hope that I get to romance with you for atleast 10 more years. #pranbir."

Are you watching Kumkum Bhagya? What are your views on the show let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Zee Tv

