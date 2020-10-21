Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Rhea tries to commit suicide; Alia instigates Abhi against Pragya

Here's how Rhea's suicide attempt will leave Abhigya's relationship in Kumkum Bhagya. The show has been doing well on the TRP charts.

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show continues to be in top 5 for several reasons but mostly due to the loyal fans who continue to root for Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha). In the latest episodes, we have seen that Rhea is brainwashed by Alia into thinking that Pragya, her mother, never cared for her and chose Prachi over her. Unknown to the truth, Alia further instigates Rhea about Pragya after Ranbir and Prachi's love is accepted by Pragya.

Disheartened with this, Rhea attempts to give up her life and is later admitted to the hospital. Alia instigates Abhi that it is all because of Pragya that Rhea took such a step. On the other hand, Ranbir's mother tells him to break up with Prachi and asks him if he never loved Rhea. Ranbir tells his mother that he considers Rhea a friend but he never loved her. He only loves Prachi.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Rhea FINALLY comes to know that Pragya is her real mother; Abhigya reunion on cards?

How will the story now move forward? According to pictures, looks like Rhea and Ranbir will soon be getting engaged. Will Abhi know of Alia's intention? Will Abhi and Pragya find out the truth about their other daughter? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, fans of PranBir got to see a lovely proposal last week of the leads.

The show has been witnessing some major twists and turns of late and has hence been able to keep the audiences hooked.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Zee Tv

Share your comment ×