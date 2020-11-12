Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Abhi rescues Prachi from Ravan's burning effigy; Pragya panics

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) will come to Prachi's (Mugdha Chaphekar) resuce as Sanju traps her in a burning effigy of the Ravana. Pragya (Sriti Jha) will be shocked to see his daughter being hurt. Here's what will happen.

Kumkum Bhagya is counted among the most-watched shows on India Television. The show starring Sriti Jha (Pragya), Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi), Mugdha Chaphekar (Prachi), Krishna Kaul (Ranbir), and Pooja Banerjee (Rhea) has been keeping fans glued to the TV screens with interesting twists and turns. Now, the upcoming episode of this Ekta Kapoor daily soap is going to leave fans startled.

Abhi and Pragya will find Prachi in danger and will panic to save their daughter. In the earlier episode, viewers saw how Abhi got into a scuffle with Sanju and exposed his lie. While Abhi tried to trap him, Sanju's friend harmed Abhi and escaped. Pragya saw a wounded Abhi and helped him. She also sensed some danger lingering around Prachi and informed Abhi about the sam. Abhi insisted that he needs to save his daughter's life in any condition, and sets out to find her. However, much to their shock, Abhi and Pragya will find Prachi trapped in a dangerous situation, which can be fatal for her.

In tonight's episode, Abhi and Pragya will find Prachi confined inside a burning Ravan effigy. While Pragya will panic seeing her daughter in this condition, Abhi will run to rescue her. Abhi will reach the spot where Prachi is tied and will begin untying her. Prachi will request Abhi to leave her alone and not put his life at risk. But, a dotting father Abhi will say that at no cost can lose his second daughter, leaving Prachi emotional. Pragya will see her husband and daughter in danger and lose her calm. Abhi will be successful in saving Prachi's life, and Pragya will breathe a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, it was Sanju who tied Prachi in the effigy as she rejected his proposal. He was jealous of Prachi's bond with Ranbir and did not want to see Pranbir together. Are you excited to watch tonight's episode of Kumkum Bhagya? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Anupamaa reigns, India's Best Dancer topples Kundali Bhagya; Barrister Babu makes surprise entry

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Zee TV

Share your comment ×