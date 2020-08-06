Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Abir and Pragya fail to meet AGAIN; Maya plans to trap Ranbir

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Maya will seek help from Rahul to trap Ranbir in marrying her. On the other hand, Abhi and Pragya continue to be unaware of the BIG truth.

Kumkum Bhagya is undoubtedly one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. The show has been grappling with many plots right now, with Maya continuing to be a problem for Ranbir and family, Abhi and Pragya yet to know a big truth and Prachi and Rhea still unaware of their relationship. It was hinted that Abhigya would finally find out the truth about being Prachi and Rhea's parents but again that was averted. This hit and miss has been going on for over a year now.

On the other hand, it will be seen that Maya foils Ranbir and Prachi's plan and instead will ask Rahul to help her trap Ranbir so that they can get the money and then elope. Rahul shares the plans with Ranbir and now it will be interesting to see how the duo will handle this situation. Are you excited for the upcoming track? Let us know.

Meanwhile, speaking of Kumkum Bhagya, the show stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. From the young generation, we have Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar taking ahead the story. Krishna and Mugdha's chemistry on-screen is also much loved. Recently, Pooja Banerjee was roped in for the show to replace Naina Singh. About the same, she told earlier, I play Sriti (Jha) and Shabir's (Ahluwalia) daughter. I think I look younger than my age, so that won’t be a problem. Also, Sriti and Shabbir are relatively older than my age group, so playing the part won’t be a problem. I will be essaying negative roles in both the shows and they will give me a lot of scope to perform.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

