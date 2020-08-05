Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Prachi and Riya to finally know the truth about Abhi and Pragya?

Prachi and Riya to finally come to know that they are true sisters in Kumkum Bhagya, as per the new promo. Read.

Kumkum Bhagya is full of twists and turns. While fans have been waiting with bated breath to see their favourite Abhi and Pragya reunite on the show, another long-pending revelation is that of Prachi and Riya knowing that they are sisters. Looks like the makers have finally decided to put all this hype to rest with the big revelation finally happening. According to the new promo, it is seen that Prachi and Riya rush to the hospital after knowing about Abhi and Pragya being hurt.

The promo suggests that the two might finally come to know a big truth and we wonder how will fans react to it. The high point on the show has been brought after a slight drop in the TRP last week. Meanwhile, Pooja Banerjee has joined the show as new Riya. The actress shot for her scenes in the last two weeks.



About being roped for the show, Pooja said, "I play Sriti (Jha) and Shabir's (Ahluwalia) daughter. I think I look younger than my age, so that won’t be a problem. Also, Sriti and Shabbir are relatively older than my age group, so playing the part won’t be a problem. I will be essaying negative roles in both the shows and they will give me a lot of scope to perform.”

The show stars Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul in leading roles.

