  1. Home
  2. tv

Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Prachi and Riya to finally know the truth about Abhi and Pragya?

Prachi and Riya to finally come to know that they are true sisters in Kumkum Bhagya, as per the new promo. Read.
27574 reads Mumbai
Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Prachi and Riya to finally know the truth about Abhi and Pragya?Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Prachi and Riya to finally know the truth about Abhi and Pragya?

Kumkum Bhagya is full of twists and turns. While fans have been waiting with bated breath to see their favourite Abhi and Pragya reunite on the show, another long-pending revelation is that of Prachi and Riya knowing that they are sisters. Looks like the makers have finally decided to put all this hype to rest with the big revelation finally happening. According to the new promo, it is seen that Prachi and Riya rush to the hospital after knowing about Abhi and Pragya being hurt. 

The promo suggests that the two might finally come to know a big truth and we wonder how will fans react to it. The high point on the show has been brought after a slight drop in the TRP last week. Meanwhile, Pooja Banerjee has joined the show as new Riya. The actress shot for her scenes in the last two weeks. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv) on

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Lockdown Special: Prachi trapped in grave trouble; How will Pragya and Abhi help their daughter?

About being roped for the show, Pooja said, "I play Sriti (Jha) and Shabir's (Ahluwalia) daughter. I think I look younger than my age, so that won’t be a problem. Also, Sriti and Shabbir are relatively older than my age group, so playing the part won’t be a problem. I will be essaying negative roles in both the shows and they will give me a lot of scope to perform.”

The show stars Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul in leading roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement