Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Prachi realises her love for Ranbir amid Abhigya's 'hit and miss' moment

In the upcoming track of Kumkum Bhagya, it was seen that Abhi's sister Aaliya will come to know that Prachi is Pragya's daughter and will be shocked to the core.
Kumkum Bhagya is undoubtedly one of the most watched shows on Indian Television. The show stars Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar in the lead role. In the upcoming track, it was seen that Abhi's sister Aaliya will come to know that Prachi is Pragya's daughter and will be shocked to the core. She will set up Prachi and accuse her of robbery but Ranbir will help her out of this and prove her innocent with the help of Maya. 

Overwhelmed, Prachi hugs him tightly and will later start realising that her friendship with him is more than that. She will start getting irked about Ranbir marrying Maya. Will she finally confess her love for Ranbir? It is not yet known but in the meantime, we wonder how many more hit and miss moments will take place before Abhi and Pragya realise the truth? Amid all this, Rhea will be seen trying to take her life seeing Ranbir's love for Prachi but Aaliya will stop her. 

Krishna and Mugdha's chemistry on-screen is also much loved, just like Abhigya. Recently, Pooja Banerjee was roped in for the show to replace Naina Singh. About the same, she told earlier, I play Sriti (Jha) and Shabir's (Ahluwalia) daughter. I think I look younger than my age, so that won’t be a problem. Also, Sriti and Shabbir are relatively older than my age group, so playing the part won’t be a problem. I will be essaying negative roles in both the shows and they will give me a lot of scope to perform.”

