Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Prachi realises her love for Ranbir; Rhea plans to separate them

Check out the upcoming twist to take place in Kumkum Bhagya which stars Sriti Jha and Shabhir Ahluwalia. Read.

Kumkum Bhagya has been running for over 6 years now. The show starring Sriti Jha and Shabhir Ahluwalia is one of the most watched shows and now also stars Krishna Kaul, Mugda Chapekar and Pooja Banerjee in the lead role as the new generation. The loyal fans of the show have been waiting for the possible reunion of their favourite couple Abhi and Pragya for a long time now but their wait is not over and doesn't look like it will be over anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Prachi has realised that she has started falling for Ranbir while she was in the jail. She realises the extent to which Ranbir has gone to prove her innocent and confesses to loving him. However, she hasn't told Ranbir this. Meanwhile, Rhea has been plotting to separate them as she is disappointed with her plan backfiring.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Pragya and Abhi to finally have a major confrontation with truths being unravelled?

Pooja Banerjee recently replaced Naina Singh as Rhea after the latter quit. About being roped for the show, Pooja said, "I play Sriti (Jha) and Shabir's (Ahluwalia) daughter. I think I look younger than my age, so that won’t be a problem. Also, Sriti and Shabbir are relatively older than my age group, so playing the part won’t be a problem. I will be essaying negative roles in both the shows and they will give me a lot of scope to perform.”

The popular show airs at 9 PM on Zee TV. Are you excited for the upcoming track?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×