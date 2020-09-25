  1. Home
Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Prachi to suffer an accident; Will Abhi and Pragya finally meet?

In the upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi will be seen meeting an accident. Read to know more.
Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Prachi to suffer an accident; Will Abhi and Pragya finally meet?
Kumkum Bhagya fans have been enjoying the chemistry between Prachi and Ranbir in the last few episodes The show has been focusing on the growing closeness between Prachi and Ranbir aka Pranbir while Rhea has confessed to her love for Ranbir in front of Abhi. It will be seen that Abhi will promise Rhea that he will fix his marriage with Ranbir by talking to his dad. On the other hand, Pranbir will indirectly talk about their love for each other. 

However, we have learnt that Prachi will be meeting with an accident soon in the show leaving Ranbir in a mess. She will suffer huge blood loss. We wonder if Abhi will step up to save Prachi this time and if Abhigya will finally come to know the truth about their daughters. Meanwhile, Mugda Chapekar and Krishna Kaul have been garnering lots of love for their onscreen chemistry. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Krishna Kaul on his journey on Kumkum Bhagya, chemistry with Mugda Chapekar, facing criticism

Speaking of Mugda, the actress recently dolled up in a bridal wear for the show and shared her excitement. She said, "Being a bride is every girl's dream and being able to get into such a beautiful bridal avatar for Kumkum Bhagya feels amazing. Be it reel life or real life, dressing up as a bride is always a wonderful experience as you get so many compliments. Everyone on the set loved the look and I am really enjoying being in this new look. I really had a great time, especially with all the compliments I got."

