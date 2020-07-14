Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Pragya aids Prachi to prove Ranbir innocent; Both plan to solve Maya's suicide mystery

Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha and Shabbir Aluwhalia is going to bring in some interesting turns. Pragya will take charge to prove Ranbir's innocence and will join hands with Prachi to solve Maya's death mystery. Here's what will happen.

After a long-long break, Kumkum Bhagya returned with some thrilling episodes a few days back. The show starring Sriti Jha (Pragya), Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi), Mugdha Chapekar (Prachi), and Krishna Kaul (Ranbir) in the lead roles came back with some new tensions in the characters lives. As revealed by the promo already, Prachi and Ranbir are trapped in new and serious trouble as Maya (played by Rose Khan) falls from a building. The blame for Maya's sudden demise will be put on Ranbir, and he will face a sentence for it.

Ranbir will be charged for Maya's death and will be put behind the bars. Prachi will be left devastated but will muster the courage to find out the truth behind Maya's death and prove that Ranbir is not guilty. As she investigates for the truth, Parchi will come across a secret call-recording which will have Maya's confession in it. Apparently, Maya ended her life after she got to know about Ranbir's love confession to Prachi. Maya's drastic step will lead to problems in Prachi and Ranbir's life.

While Prachi tries to find the truth about Maya's unfortunate heavenly abode, Abhi and Pragya will learn that about the young duo's troubles. Pragya will step forward and take charge to unleash the truth of Maya's suicide mystery and will help Prachi to prove that Ranbir's innocence in the matter. The mother-daughter duo will put in their heart and soul to solve Maya's suicide mystery and get Ranbir out of jail. While trying to solve the case, Pragya and Prachi will come across some major clues.

It would be interesting to see in the efforts of mother-daughter duo help in revealing the truth. Will Prachi and Pragya be able to get Ranbir out of prison and prove him non-guilty? Will the truth of Maya's suicide come out? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

