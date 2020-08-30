Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Pragya and Abhi to finally have a major confrontation with truths being unravelled?

Looks like the wait will be finally over for Kumkum Bhagya fans as Pragya and Abhi to finally have a confrontation.

Kumkum Bhagya is undoubtedly one of the most watched shows on Indian television. The show which has been on air for over six years now has managed to keep the audiences' interest piqued with its innumerable twists and turns. The loyal fans of the show have been waiting with bated breath for the past one year to see how will the big revelations of Prachi and Rhea being sisters take up. Every time it seems, it might just happen, audiences are left to sigh. Well, looks like this time it might happen for real, or maybe not.

A new promo for the show hints at Pragya walking inside Abhi's cabin angrily venting her entire frustration out over Prachi's arrest. She tells him how they have failed her daughter by not trusting her. However, she is seen to be shocked. Will she finally come to know that Mr Mehra is her Abhi or there is still time for this revelation? Well, only time will tell.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Ranbir to prove Prachi's innocence; will this lead to Abhigya's reunion?

Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya is now also focusing on the love story of Ranbir and Prachi who are the young generation leads. Both Krishna Kaul and Mugda Chapekar have received tremendous love and support for their roles in the show. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia as Pragya and Abhi continue to be audience's favourite.

Kumkum Bhagya airs at 9 PM on Zee TV. Pooja Banerjee recently replaced Naina Singh as Rhea after the latter quit. Are you excited for the upcoming track?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×