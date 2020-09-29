Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Pragya to cry her heart out as Prachi's life is in danger; will Abhi find out?

Kumkum Bhagya is witnessing a huge twist currently with Rhea (played by Pooja Banerjee) causing Prachi (played by Mugda Chapekar)'s accident in a moment of fury and jealousy.

Kumkum Bhagya is witnessing a huge twist currently with Rhea (played by Pooja Banerjee) causing Prachi (played by Mugda Chapekar)'s accident in a moment of fury and jealousy. It is well known that the growing closeness between Prachi and Ranbir (played by Krishna Kaul) is not bing taken well by Rhea and hence, finding an opportunity she rams her car on Prachi leaving her seriously injured. Unknown to this, Pragya (Sriti Jha) rushes to the hospital and is devastated at Prachi's state.

Not just Pragya, even Ranbir is left heartbroken and calls Abhi for help. Abhi will also rush to the hospital while Pragya will pour her heart out and cry looking at Prachi's state. What is ironic is that Pragya will be crying for Prachi in front of Rhea, who is the cause of all the chaos. However, later, Pragya and Abhi will again have a hit and miss moment but looks like all of this will finally led to them knowing the truth that Prachi and Rhea are both sisters.

Meanwhile, recently, Ranbir and Prachi had come very close to marrying each other in order to save the former from Maya. The show has again made a comeback in top 5 and the ensuing drama is being enjoyed by its loyal viewers. Kumkum Bhagya will now reportedly also sir on Saturdays and we are sure the fans will love for this to happen.

Credits :Pinkvilla

