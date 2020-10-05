Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Pragya SLAPS Rhea for trying to kill Prachi; Rhea vows to seek revenge

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it will be seen that Pragya will confront Rhea over her acts against Prachi. She will even slap Rhea. Read.

Kumkum Bhagya will soon see an interesting twists. The show is currently focused on Prachi who is fighting for her life after Rhea hires goons to cause her accident. Ranbir is extremely tensed for her and Abhi chides Rhea for thinking of Prachi's death. But the drama gets intense after Pragya finds out that everything bad that has happened with Prachi so far has been caused by Rhea herself. She loses her calm and confronts Rhea on the same.

During the confrontation scene, Rhea bursts out admitting to every trouble she caused for Prachi, from the MMS leak to the accident leaving Pragya furious. Pragya slaps Rhea and asks her to stay away from her Prachi or she will make sure Rhea rots in jail. Sarita too buts in and curses Rhea for her act and says that if she continues spewing venom, a day will come when her dad too will leave her. Pragya feels bad for Rhea but her act against Prachi makes her stand against the former.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya PROMO: Pragya knows of Prachi's accident truth; Karan accepts Preeta as his wife

Later, as doctor announces Prachi's state to be critical, Pragya will visit a nearby temple and will pray for Prachi's life. She vows to continue ringing the bell till her prayers are answers. In most likability, Prachi will gain conscious. But, when will Abhi and Pragya find out the truth behind their second daughter? Will Ranbir and Prachi finally confess their love? How will the show proceed now? Only time till tell.

Credits :Zee TV

Share your comment ×