Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Ranbir to prove Prachi's innocence; will this lead to Abhigya's reunion?

In the upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi will be accused of robbery by Alia and Ranbir will take a stand for her. He will vouch to prove her innocence, thereby, proving his love Prachi.

Kumkum Bhagya has been managing to keep the audience hooked for many years now. The story is currently revolving around Ranbir and Prachi's brewing love story while Abhi and Pragya are yet to come to know the truth about their other child. Well, fans have been waiting with bated breath for Abhigya reunion to happen and its been over a year now but looks like they might've to wait a little longer.

In the upcoming episode, Prachi will be accused of robbery by Alia and Ranbir will take a stand for her. He will vouch to prove her innocence, thereby, proving his love Prachi. The latter too will feel for Ranbir. In the midst of this, Sriti Jha had recently shared a silhouette where it looked like the much awaited Abhigya union might just happen. But nothing has been confirmed.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha on Abhi and Pragya's chemistry: I think they make each other whole

Meanwhile, about playing Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti told Pinkvilla, "I can't see them objectively because it is so close to my heart. I think Abhi and Pragya are very good friends. As much as the two are unlike each other, they are helplessly attracted to each other and they understand each other as no one else does. So, if Abhi doesn't have Pragya in his life even though he has everything, he will still miss her and the same with Pragya. I think together they make each other whole."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×