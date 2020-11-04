Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Rhea and Ranbir to get engaged leaving Prachi shocked; Is it the END for PranBir?

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) aka PranBir fans are going to receive a major shock as Ranbir will get engaged to Rhea (Pooja Banerjee). Read on.

Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha (Pragya), Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi), Mugdha Chaphekar (Prachi), Krishna Kaul (Ranbir), and Pooja Banerjee (Ranbir) is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. Though this Ekta Kapoor drama took the top two spots usually on the TRP list, now it is getting tough competition from other shows. However, it is still managing to be in the top 5 and had taken the fourth position in the last TRP report.

The reason for Kumkum Bhagya's evergreen success is its high-voltage drama, amazing cast, and intriguing twists. With so much happening in the show, it looks like, Kumkum Bhagya will jump back to the top three soon. In the current track, AbhiGya fans, who were eagerly waiting for Pragya and Abhi's reunion, received a major shock. Abhi broke all ties with Pragya after the duo got to know the 'real truth' about their daughters, Prachi and Rhea. While viewers are still reeling over AbhiGya's separation, makers are all set to give them another 'shock.'

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee on Karwa Chauth plans: Got a silk lehenga made & have taken half day

In the upcoming episode, PranBir fans who wanted to see them as a 'couple' on the show, will be left disheartened. Ranbir will get engaged to Rhea. Yes, you read that right! It will so happen that Ranbir's mother Pallavi will plan Ranbir and Rhea's engagement on the special day of Dussehra celebrations. She will do so to teach Prachi and her family a lesson. Pallavi will invite Parchi and her loved ones to Ranbir and Rhea's engagement ceremony, and watch they suffer. To make her plans work, Pallavi will hire Sarita for her catering services.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Pallavi gets successful in her plans to get Ranbir and Rhea engaged? Will Pragya find out about Pallavi's evil plans? Will it be an end for PranBir? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya's Indu Dadi aka Zarina Roshan Khan passes away, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha mourn her demise

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×