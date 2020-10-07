Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: Rhea FINALLY comes to know that Pragya is her real mother; Abhigya reunion on cards?

In an upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea will find out that Prachi's mother is actually her mother too. How will this affect Abhigya's relationship? Well, time will tell.

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most followed shows on Indian Television. Looks like the time everyone was waiting for is finally here, Rhea (Pooja Banerjee) will know that the mother she had been missing since childhood is none other than Pragya (Sriti Jha) What will happen is Rhea will reach Praachi's house to remove all proofs if any regarding Prachi's accident. In the process, she finds some old pictures of Pragya with her new borns and also finds her father, Abhi's, pic there.

After seeing the old photos, she realises that Prachi's mother is her mother. She will have an emotional moment there and will later go to her bua, Abhi's sister, and tell her that she has realised Prachi is her sister. Meanwhile, Ranbeer tells Prachi that Pragya knows who was behind her accident. Ranbeer and Prachi will share a romantic moment where Prachi tells the former if she really needs to confess her love for Ranbeer. Their growing chemistry is sure to tug at fans heartstrings.

Meanwhile, we wonder what next for Rhea? Will she turn vindictive towards Pragya after being brainwashed by Alia? Now with Rhea finally knowing the truth, does this mean Abhi and Pragya will soon find out the truth as well? Only time will tell, but finally some progress in the story.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Speaking of Kumkum Bhagya, the show has managed to rank in TRP in the last few weeks with the entire wedding drama followed by the hospital one.

