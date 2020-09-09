Kumkum Bhagya SPOILERS: WHAT? Prachi and Ranbeer to get married?

Kumkum Bhagya will be witnessing some interesting twists in the coming episodes. It is most likely that Ranbeer will end up marrying Prachi instead of Maya on the show.

Kumkum Bhagya is taking an interesting turn in the upcoming episodes. While there has been no revelation made about Rhea (Pooja Banerjee) and Prachi (Mugda Chapekar) being sisters, and now there will be a huge twist before that. According to a few pictures we have found, looks like Prachi will take the place besides Ranbeer during his wedding with Maya and the two will end up getting married instead of Maya and Ranbeer. Yes, you read it right.

In a shocking twist, Prachi and Ranbeer will get married. Both Krishna and Mugda look happy and radiating in their wedding looks. Krishna is seen wearing a traditional golden sherawani while Mugda looks beautiful in a purple coloured lehenga choli. The pictures from the shoot are not to be missed. According to the track currently, one have been waiting to see what will happen when Pragya and Abhi come to know about their daughters.

Meanwhile, speaking about Kumkum Bhagya, the show has been running for six years now and has been audience's favourite. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia have shouldered the show for the longest time and the fans cannot seem to get over Abhigya love story even today. About what Abhigya means to her, Sriti told us in an interview, "I can't see them objectively because it is so close to my heart. I think Abhi and Pragya are very good friends. As much as the two are unlike each other, they are helplessly attracted to each other and they understand each other as no one else does. I think together they make each other whole."

