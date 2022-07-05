Kumkum Bhagya star Krishna Kaul's mother surprises him by coming to Mumbai; Actor plans an outing for her

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on screens and enjoys a massive fan following. The show has been entertaining the masses for a long time now, and its interesting plots and twists have always left everyone intrigued. While all the stars have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained, actor Krishna Kaul, who essays Ranbir, has managed to take a break from his busy schedule recently to spend with his mother who is visiting him in the city. Krishna's mother recently surprised him by flying to Mumbai.

Krishna ensured that he would surprise his mother too and he got free early on a couple of days and that’s when he took his mom for a pampering session at a salon. Not only did he spend time with her, but also made her feel relaxed. Krishna Kaul mentioned, “Generally I have a very tight schedule every day, but I am very happy that I could get free early and spend some quality time with my mother after such a long time. My parents actually live in Delhi, while I stay in Mumbai, and with a hectic schedule, I rarely get a chance to visit them".

Krishna also adds, "Since the pandemic, I haven’t actually been able to spend time with them at all. I haven’t been able to visit Delhi often too. But, my mother changed that by surprising me a few days ago. She flew in and gave me a big surprise.”

Krishna further added, “Though I didn’t get any day off in between, I did manage to get free early on a couple of occasions. One such day, when I got free relatively before time, I planned to do something special for her, and hence, I took her to a salon that Appy (Aparna Mishra) suggested. She went for spa therapy and a few skincare routines, which she absolutely enjoyed. Post the pampering session, we even went out for dinner and kept chatting all night long. It felt really amazing to see mom once again and spend time with her. Now the plan is to give them a big surprise next time around.”

In Kumkum Bhagya, it looks like Rhea and Aaliya are all set to create havoc in Ranbir and Prachi’s lives with their evil plans. Kumkum Bhagya airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

