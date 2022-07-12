Kumkum Bhagya star Mugdha Chaphekar, Ravish Desai welcome Triumph & get the 'beautiful beast home'; Video

Actress Mugdha Chapekar and her husband Ravish Desai are on cloud nine as the couple has recently brought a new member into their family. Kumkum Bhagya actress and her husband have finally fulfilled their long-awaited dream. The couple has been wanting to buy a motorbike for a long time and finally, they bought one. Mugdha and Ravish both shared their happiness for the same on social media as they offered a view of their new bike.

The couple bought home a brand-new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 which approximately costs around Rs 9 lakh. In the video, Ravish shares, "Finally, bachpan ka pyaar sach horaha hai" Mugdha quickly adds he is not talking about them but the motorbike. They show the new bike and can also be seen doing puja of their new vehicle. Ravish and Mugdha's family members were present and turn-by-turn they were seen posing with the new vehicle and taking photos. Ravish looked very joyful after purchasing his dream bike.

Apart from giving the glimpses of his bike, he shares a sweet post and wrote, “All smiles My Tiger came home @mugdha.chaphekar thank you for a wonderful experience @triumphmotorcyclesmumbai @indiatriumph Appreciation post to follow for all those who guided me through."

See post here- CLICK



Ravish and Mugdha starred in a TV show together Satrangi Sasural and they fell in love together while working on the show. The duo decided to tie the knot and got married in 2016. The couple is enjoying their marital bliss and have been in a steady relationship. Mugdha is popular for her role of Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya and her on-screen chemistry with his co-star Krishna Kaul is loved by their fans.

