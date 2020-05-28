Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha OPENS UP about her special bond with 'good friend' Kunal Karan Kapoor

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha aka Pragya recently spilled the beans about what makes her bond so special with her 'good friend' Kunal Karan Kapoor. Read on to know more.

Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses of the Indian Television industry. She has been winning hearts as Pragya opposite Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya for many years. The duo is one of the best reel-life pairs of TV. However, Sriti is rumored to date actor Kunal Karan Kapoor in real life. Yes, apparently the two have been linked romantically. However, the actress has several times denied being in a relationship with Kunal and confirmed that they are just 'good friends.' She mentioned that she is single and very happy in her personal space.

In a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Sriti opened up about her bond with Kunal and what makes it so special. She said that they vibe better together as they have a lot in common, and have many similarities. Much to everyone's surprise, when Kunal was about the same, he also shared the same things. When Sriti was asked if she has watched Kunal's most popular show Naa Bole Tum Naa Maine Kuch Kaha, the actress quickly replied in an affirmative. She also went on to say that she simply loved the show, and has been a huge fan of it. Well, Kunal and Sriti's bond is surely very strong and they never fail to make us go 'awww'.

While we are missing new episodes of Kumkum Bhagya amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Sriti is making the most of this quarantine time at home. The beautiful actress's love for reading books has not been hidden from anyone, so she is now taking out time to read as much as she can. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Abhi and Pragya onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tellychakkar

