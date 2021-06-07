Kumkum Bhagya star Vivana Singh speaks on rising mental health concerns amid pandemic: It’s heartbreaking

Television actress Vivana Singh says people who have lost their job amid the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic, have suffered the most. Check out the details.

The second wave of Covid 19 has created havoc in India. With the sudden surge in cases, people have been worried about the uncertainty of the future. Apart from the rising medical concerns, the pandemic has also taken a toll on people’s mental well being and created an anxious state. Now, Television actress Vivana Singh, who has starred in numerous TV shows including Mahabharat, Police Factory, Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye, Kumkum Bhagya, has opened up about the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Jimmy, talked about how the pandemic has been a ‘setback’ for the industry. In a chat with Hindustan Times, she explained that the people who have restarted work, “it’s not in the same way as it was supposed to be.” She said that while the Coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, people who have lost their job amid these unprecedented times, suffered the most. The actress also voiced her opinion on the rising mental health concerns. “Mental issues too are on the rise and that should be a concern for all. It’s heartbreaking to see so much grief around,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vivana made her web series debut with Faceless. During the chat, she also touched upon the characters she likes to play on screen. “Be it negative or positive, I have got full scope to perform,” she added. The actress talked about playing the role of Maharani Rajeshwari in the TV show Apna Time Bhi. She explained that while the character was difficult for her to play, she likes to take up challenges.

