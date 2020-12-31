Kumkum Bhagya stars Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee hopeful about New Year 2021 bringing joy & happiness

As we are about to welcome 2021, Kumkum Bhagya actresses Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee have high hopes from the new year.

It’s that time of the year when we all are just counting minutes before we welcome the new year. And given the fact that 2020 had been one of the toughest years for almost everyone, each one of us is quite eagerly waiting for 2021 to take over. While everyone is ringing in the New Year in their own way, they are also hopeful that 2021 comes with new hope and happiness. And with just a couple of hours left for the new year to take over our calendars, Kumkum Bhagya stars Mughda Chapekar and Pooka Banerjee opened up on their hopes from 2021.

Mugdha, who plays the role of Prachi in the show, stated, "New Year to me is more about spending time with the family, eating good food and watching some amazing movies! This year has been quite a ride for everyone, and I hope the new year brings in joy and health and happiness in everyone’s lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!" On the other hand, Pooja, who plays the role of Rhea, said, “I have extremely fond memories of New Year. I have always visited the Church on New Year’s Eve and I used to be a part of the church choir for the tradition of singing carols and I thoroughly enjoyed it. New Year has been a festival very close to my heart. This year, along with celebrating the festival with my Kumkum Bhagya co-stars, I plan to decorate my house to keep the spirit of the festivities alive. While I do not have travel plans this year, I do plan to host a small humble dinner party for my close friends. I hope the festivities bring light and happiness to everyone’s lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year."

To note, Kumkum Bhagya, which features Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead, has been one of the most loved family dramas on Indian television.

