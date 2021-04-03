Kumkum Bhagya Update: Abhi holds Pragya aka Gayatri’s hand and proposes her for marriage

In the upcoming episode, Pragya aka Gayatri becomes emotional as Abhi asks her to marry him and stay with him always.

The TV serial Kumum Bhagya is one of the longest running shows on the Indian television. It has a massive viewership owing to the interesting storyline with nail biting twists and turns. The cast of the show is immensely talented and the romantic chemistry between the lead pair Abhi and Pragya is immensely loved by the audience. The latest plot of the serial is interesting as Abhi has lost his memory and he is behaving like a child. Pragya disguises herself as the house help Gayatri to stay around Abhi and help him to get well soon.

In an upcoming episode, Abhi will be seen rushing to a priest and asking about the process of getting married. When the priest explains the procedures, Abhi decides to marry Gayatri. Since Gayatri has been taking care of him, he develops a liking for her, so decides to be with her forever by marrying her.

He rushes out to get Gayatri and holds her and tells her to marry him. He also takes seven rounds around a fire with her for the marriage process. Moving around a fire with the childish Abhi reminds Pragya of her real marriage with him when he was normal. She feels destiny is playing a game with her by bringing her into this situation. She becomes sad to see the condition of her husband and decides to make him normal again.

Now is Pragya aka Gayatri able to get back her husband or if her identity is revealed to the other members of the Mehra house, will be soon determined in the upcoming episodes of the show.

