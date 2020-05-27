Kumkum Bhagya vs Kundali Bhagya: Abhi and Pragya or Karan and Preeta; Which pair has better chemistry? VOTE

Abhi and Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya or Karan and Preeta from Kundali Bhagya, which onscreen couple has a better chemistry according to you? Vote for your favourite reel-life pair now.

When it comes to ruling TRP charts, two shows have been at the top of the game always, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. Both these shows air on Zee TV and have been reigning the TRP lists for a long time. While sometimes we see Kumkum Bhagya take the first spot, most of the time Kundali Bhagya is seen dominating other daily shows to take the throne. Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off show of Kumkum Bhagya that was released in 2017.

But, within a few months, it craved a niche for itself and started competing with its sister-show and other popular daily soaps to keep up in this highly competitive field of numbers. Though both of them are based on love stories with amazingly portrayed characters, each one brings different magic onscreen. They have a dedicated audience, who love the reel-life jodis, Abhi and Pragya, and Preeta and Karan. These onscreen couples have a separate fan base, who shower them with immense love and go gaga whenever they share the same frame.

Kumkum Bhagya revolves Abhi, played by Shabbir Ahluwalia and Pragya, essayed by Sriti Jha's love and hate relationship. While Abhi is a dashing Rockstar with an unabashed attitude, Pragya is a simple girl with unusual maturity and composure. The two were forced to tie the knot with each other owing to some unprecedented circumstances. However eventually, the two fell in love, so much so that it became difficult for people to get apart. From tackling hurdles together to keeping their family united, they have done it all together and woven a beautiful and mature love story. But, time and again, we see their foes planning against them and getting them separated. The show was launched six years ago in 2014, and it has been charming the audience ever since. Abhi and Pragya's romance, and antics together have been loved by the viewers, and they are considered to be one of the favourite joids of TV. Their characters are like two sides of the same coin, so different yet so similar, and they fit with each other so well.

On the other hand, we have Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar), who play the leads Kundali Bhagya. Though it has been nearly 3 years that the show started its journey on TV, Karan and Preeta have become a rage among the audience. The pair have created magic on-screen. Fans love their fiery chemistry and yearn to see them share some moments in a single frame. Karan and Preeta began their journey as strangers, then became friends and finally turned soul-mates. This gradual and beautiful evolution in their relationship with break-ups and make-ups has touched many hearts, and their story is relatable. The young couple's romance is awe-inspiring, but you cannot afford to miss their cute nok-jhok also. The highlight of this jodi is their appeal and spectacular acting prowess, which has made them a favourite among the old and the young alike.

Abhi-Pragya and Karan-Preeta, both the jodis have their individual onscreen presence and magic. While it is tough to choose between the two, we still want to know from you, who do you think has better onscreen chemistry, Abhi-Pragya or Karan-Preeta? Vote for your favourite jodi now, and let us know why you chose them in the comment section below.

