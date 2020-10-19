Kumkum Bhagya's Indu Dadi aka Zarina Roshan Khan passes away, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha mourn her demise

Kumkum Bhagya actors Shabbir Ahluwalia (Abhi) and Sriti Jha (Pragya) paid heartfelt tributes to their co-star Zarina Roshan Khan (Indu Dadi), who passed away of a cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

Zarina Roshan Khan, who played the role of Indu Dadi in Kukum Bhagya recently left for her heavenly abode. The veteran actress breath her last at the age of 54. She passed away due to cardiac arrest. The senior actress's sudden demise has sent shock waves around. The Kumkum Bhagya adored and loved her energy. After Zarina ji's shocking passing away, her co-stars Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha paid her a heartfelt tribute.

Both, Shabbir and Sriti took to their individual social media handles to remember Indu Dadi and share their condolences. They mourned her demise by sharing heartwarming pictures and notes for her. Sriti, who plays the role of Pragya, shared a selfie with the late actress, and wherein they are seen smiling for the camera. Sriti also shared a video of Zarina ji, grooving to late ’s iconic song Hawa Hawai song during the show's shoot. Sriti was numb, and couldn't express much as she captioned the posts with a heartbroken emoji.

Shabbir, who is seen as Abhi, shared a loving picture with Zarina ji, wherein he is seen pecking a sweet kiss on her cheeks as they click a selfie. He captioned the same as, 'Ye Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.' Kumkum Bhagya's Vin Rana also paid his tribute to the late actress.

Take a look at Sriti, Shabbir's posts for late Zarina Roshan Khan:

To note, Zarina ji essayed the character of grandma Indu Suri, lovingly called 'Indu Dadi', in Kumkum Bhagya. She had been a part of the Ekta Kapoor drama since the very beginning, i.e. in 2014. She had been shooting for the daily soap till last month. Besides, Zarina ji had also been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and played the role of a mother in a few Bollywood films.

May her soul Rest In Peace!

